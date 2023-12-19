CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio got a quick dose of winter and now most of the snow is over, but we still got to see some beautiful photos across the area!

Early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Services allowed Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Northeast Ohio to expire early. Originally the warnings and advisories were in effect until 10 a.m.

Strongsville got hit with some snow, which made for a very festive display. Check it out:

Even more Christmassy displaces were spotted covered in snow by Fox 8 News Reported Stacey Frey in Chardon Square.

Feeling Christmasy. Roads are looking good. Snow has stopped but a bitter wind has whipped up. 🥶❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/xQN0cT3zn2 — staceyfreyfox8 (@staceyfreyfox8) December 19, 2023

FOX 8 photojournalists took pictures of the winter weather across Northeast Ohio as well.

Send your pictures to tips@fox8.com.