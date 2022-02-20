Photos: Multiple weapons; marijuana, mushroom grow operations found in Portage County home

ATWATER, Ohio (WJW) — Photos released by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office show multiple weapons and marijuana and mushroom grow operations found in a home during a domestic violence call on Saturday.

The Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit say they found 41-plant marijuana grow, a butane honey oil (BHO) clandestine lab and a psilocybin mushroom grow operation in a home at 760 Industry Road in Atwater, according to their Facebook post.

Investigators say they also found six firearms, ammunition and items used in the manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances.

Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies originally responded to a domestic violence call where they say they found a male inside the home who was wearing body armor and armed with a loaded .22 caliber rifle. Another person was armed with a loaded .44 caliber revolver.

One male was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the sheriff’s office for booking.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges have not yet been filed.