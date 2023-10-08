AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron firefighters were called to a recycling center late Friday for reports of a fire.

Photos captured by the department showed flames and smoke roaring into the night air at Holub Recycling on North Arlington Street, as crews worked to put out the flames.

Photo courtesy Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330/Facebook

Photo courtesy Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330/Facebook

Photo courtesy Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330/Facebook

Photo courtesy Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330/Facebook

Photo courtesy Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330/Facebook

The fire department estimated between 100-150 cars were ablaze over a 200-square-yard area, but that no one was injured.

“Crews did an excellent job with long and complicated hose lays, master streams, and elevated streams. Getting water to the engine companies was also very difficult,” Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters did not say how the fire started and it is not yet clear the cost of damages to the property. An investigation is ongoing.