CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands of parade goers and spectators filled the streets of Cleveland Saturday for the Pride in the CLE parade and festival.

The parade stepped off in Public Square and landed in Malls B and C for more celebration all day long.

People came wearing their best outfits, some captured in the photos below:

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

The goal of the event was to uplift the voices of the LGBTQ community in the continuing fight for social justice, organizers said.

