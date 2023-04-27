WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – A swarm of honey bees caused quite a buzz in downtown Wooster last week.

Residents were told to stand clear of a large group of honey bees that gathered around a trashcan on Market Street, just north of South Street in downtown Wooster.

The city first started receiving calls about the swarm Friday morning.

As seen in photos taken by city officials, a local beekeeper placed a hive nearby and the bees immediately started going inside. They were later relocated.

So, what should you do if you see a swarm of honey bees? According to researchers from Clemson University’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences, while seeing a swarm can be alarming, be sure to call a beekeeper rather than an exterminator.

“Trying to destroy a swarm can be dangerous, especially without the correct protective gear,” said Clemson apiculture and pollinator specialist Benjamin Powell. “More importantly, honey bees are beneficial pollinators that support agriculture and native plant communities.”

Find a previous report on the health of honey bee colonies in Ohio here.