CLEVELAND (WJW) — Downton Cleveland got a lot more super Saturday.

That’s because Marvel superheroes descended on Cleveland’s Public Square, eager to meet fans of all ages. The event, dubbed Marvel Heroes in Public Square, ran through the afternoon.

On hand for meet-and-greets were Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk and more.

WJW photo

WJW photo

Watch some of the event in the video player above.

The event was open to all and is free and families came out to take photos with the characters, splash around in the splash pad and dance to a kid-friendly DJ.