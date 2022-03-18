CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and PNC Bank are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Cleveland bank.

According to FBI VCTF, a man walked into the PNC Bank in the 10900 block of Lorain Ave. Thursday morning just before 9:45 a.m.

Investigators say the man approached a teller and gave her a demand note while making verbal demands.

Courtesy: FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and PNC Bank

The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot.

PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and apprehension of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.