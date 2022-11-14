** Video in the player above is courtesy of Magic of Lights.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Magic of Lights is returning to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this month, to make the season bright.

The holiday-themed drive-thru display will light up the night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022, and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the fairgrounds, 19201 E. Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, according to a news release from Family Entertainment Live.

Photos courtesy of Magic of Lights

Tickets are on sale now and are $23 per car if you buy them in advance here. Otherwise, they’re $30 on weekdays and $35 on weekends for standard vehicles.

The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.

Displays include:

A 32-foot animated Barbie

Life-sized Christmas dinosaurs

The Bigfoot monster truck

Santa’s Jolly Village

Twelve Days of Christmas

Toyland

And the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights