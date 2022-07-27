Courtesy: NOVFTF

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A local 13-year-old had a wish come true when he spent the day dressed in tactical gear and practicing for a career in law enforcement.

According to U.S. Marshals with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, although Lain McGovern has been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness he hasn’t stopped dreaming of a career in law enforcement.

Lain spent much of Wednesday working with U.S. Marshals, Brunswick police, and members of the Cuyahoga County SWAT Team.

He had the opportunity to operate a police drone and tactical robot, as well as make announcements through the SWAT team’s armored vehicle.

K9 officers even joined in making the teen’s dream come true.

“The U.S. Marshals added a true warrior when Lain joined our team,” said U.S. Marshals Chief Deputy Brian Fitzgibbon. “He rode in the SWAT truck, called a fugitive out on the loud-speaker, operated a throw robot, all while equipped with a ballistic vest and helmet. But, most importantly, Lain ignited a spark in the team that will last a lifetime.”

The opportunity was made possible through a partnership with the Northeast Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit dedicated to granting wishes for children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.