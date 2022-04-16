Photo courtesy Mentor on the Lake Fire Depatment/Facebook

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — One local raccoon recently experienced a dramatic evening after getting its head stuck in a jar while perched in a tree.

The Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department was on the case Thursday night, rescuing the critter from its predicament.

“Last night’s crew had an uncommon rescue,” the department said on its Facebook page. ” …With the help of our ladder truck and a catch pole, the jar was removed and the raccoon quickly scampered away.”

No word on what kind of jar the animal was stuck in, or how long it had been that way.