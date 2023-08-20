TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Eight horses bolted from a family’s land in Trumbull County, according to the Champion Township Fire Department.

Photos from the fire department show the horses roaming in a neighborhood.

John Bland with the Championship Fire Department told Fox 8 News it took several firefighters and police officers to use harnesses and ropes to corral the runaway horses.

Bland said all of the horses were safely returned home.

The Champion Township fire chief said “Champion FD and PD tried out their rodeo skills and all ponies were rounded up and put back in the pasture.”