Photos: Little boys jump off bikes to pay respects as they come across funeral procession for military veteran

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WJW) — A heartwarming photo shows two young boys get off their bikes to pay their respects during a military funeral procession.

Fox News reports the procession was for Charles Everett Yorn, 89.

Jacqi Hornbach, of Batesville, caught the moment on camera.

Hornbach said in a Facebook post that she debated whether or not to share the images, but felt “this was needed.” She said she was dog-sitting and enjoying the nice weather outside when she saw the procession went into the cemetery across the street.

“These two young men were riding their bikes and saw the flag of the deceased military man. They immediately stopped riding, got off their bikes, and stood with respect as TAPS was being played. I had to snap a pic as I was so proud of these two young men. Their parents should be so proud, and im sure the serviceman was in heaven smiling down on them.”