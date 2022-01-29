Photos: Lake Metroparks Ice Festival revels in the cold

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Plenty of folks braved the cold Saturday for the annual Ice Festival at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland. ⠀

This year, park event planners worked with local company Elegant Ice Creations to bring in world championship ice carvers who made about 30 sculptures on the premises.

Throughout the day, ice sculpture revelers got to witness friendly competition between artists, slide down ice slides and see some of their favorite characters made out of ice.

The event runs through 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but the sculptures are set to be up until they melt — which could be awhile.

See ice sculpture photos from the event below:

WJW photo

Find out more about the event and the Farmpark right here.