CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms are pushing through Northeast Ohio Labor Day.
Lightning started lighting up the skies over Lake Erie while most people were still sleeping.
But the weather didn’t let up.
1 to 2 inches of rain came down in a short period of time, according to the National Weather Service, prompting the weather agency to issue a Flash Flood Warning and a Flood Advisory.
A shelf cloud lingered over parts of the area, giving some people a chance to snap a few pictures.
PHOTOS: Labor Day storms