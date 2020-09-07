PHOTOS: Labor Day storms

News

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms are pushing through Northeast Ohio Labor Day.

Lightning started lighting up the skies over Lake Erie while most people were still sleeping.

But the weather didn’t let up.

1 to 2 inches of rain came down in a short period of time, according to the National Weather Service, prompting the weather agency to issue a Flash Flood Warning and a Flood Advisory.

A shelf cloud lingered over parts of the area, giving some people a chance to snap a few pictures.

  • Dalton, Courtesy: Paul
  • Dalton, Courtesy: Paul
  • Uniontown
  • Alliance, Courtesy: Kimberly
  • Stark County, Courtesy: Rex
  • Shallersville, Courtesy: Amantha
  • Courtesy: Martin
  • Massillon, Courtesy: Michael
  • Hartville, Courtesy: Julie
  • A lot of rain … North Royalton … Sprague and York Road area
  • Storm caused a tree to fall
  • Unnamed
  • our morning walk
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • This was above my house in Springfield Twp.
  • Unnamed
  • Canal Fulton
  • Unnamed
  • What kind of cloud is this

Send us your photos and video by clicking ‘Submit your photo’ below or email us at tips@fox8.com.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral