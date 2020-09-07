PHOTOS: Labor Day storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms are pushing through Northeast Ohio Labor Day.

Lightning started lighting up the skies over Lake Erie while most people were still sleeping.

But the weather didn’t let up.

1 to 2 inches of rain came down in a short period of time, according to the National Weather Service, prompting the weather agency to issue a Flash Flood Warning and a Flood Advisory.

A shelf cloud lingered over parts of the area, giving some people a chance to snap a few pictures.

Dalton, Courtesy: Paul

Dalton, Courtesy: Paul

Uniontown

Alliance, Courtesy: Kimberly

Stark County, Courtesy: Rex



Shallersville, Courtesy: Amantha

Courtesy: Martin

Massillon, Courtesy: Michael

Hartville, Courtesy: Julie



A lot of rain … North Royalton … Sprague and York Road area

Storm caused a tree to fall

Unnamed

our morning walk

Unnamed

Unnamed

Unnamed

This was above my house in Springfield Twp.

Unnamed

Canal Fulton

Unnamed

What kind of cloud is this

