KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent police have released photos of the suspect in an armed robbery that prompted a shelter-in-place order on the Kent State University campus.

The unknown man, who is still at-large, entered Flash Vapes along East Main Street just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and pointed a gun at a clerk, demanding money and merchandise, according to a Sunday news release from the police department.

(Kent Police Department)

(Kent Police Department)

The suspect, described by police as a light-skinned Black man wearing a mask and a Black T-shirt with the word “Cookies” printed on the front, fled on foot from the store.

The suspect was tracked to the KSU campus. Students and employees just before 9 p.m. received an alert urging them to shelter in place as police searched for the suspect. The advisory was lifted just after 10:30 p.m.

“Police were unable to locate the suspect, but the investigation continues and we have obtained photos of the suspect from store surveillance,” Lt. Mike Lewis wrote in the Sunday news release.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Kent police at 330-673-7732.