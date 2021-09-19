Photos: Hundreds of adorable dogs celebrate Paw Fest in Stow

STOW, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday was a perfect day to let the dogs out.

And hundreds of canines, from all over Northeast Ohio headed to the Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club 14th Annual Paw Fest.

The fundraiser is held at the city of Stow’s Bow Wow Beach Dog Park. The money raised is used for several community projects.

“It’s so good to be back,” said Marty Dennis, an organizer for the event. “We couldn’t do this last year because of COVID-19. I know so many missed it last year and we missed having it.”

During the event, Stow police K-9 officers and their handlers showed off some of their skills. Other dogs took part in several contests, including, best costume.

FOX 8 I-Team reporters, Peggy and Ed Gallek, were guest judges.

Check out choice photos from the event below:

Photo courtesy Peggy Gallek

Photo courtesy Peggy Gallek

Photo courtesy Peggy Gallek

Photo courtesy Peggy Gallek

Photo courtesy Peggy Gallek

Photo courtesy Peggy Gallek

