(WJW) – If you are traveling this holiday season, why not get caught up in the magic of the season by staying in one of Hilton Hotels’ “Countdown to Christmas” holiday suites?

The suites are a partnership with Hallmark Channel, which is known for its popular “Countdown to Christmas Movies.”

The suites are located at three Hilton properties in Chicago, San Diego and Las Vegas.

According to a Hilton press release, each suit takes on the theme of one of Hallmark Channels’ Christmas movies.

Each one offers “festive décor, holiday cheer, and everything needed for a very merry binge session of Hallmark Channel holiday movies (including movie snacks & cozy blankets!).”

Below is a look at some of the themed rooms:

“Cozy Christmas” suite at Hilton Chicago:

© 2022 Hilton

© 2022 Hilton

© 2022 Hilton

© 2022 Hilton

© 2022 Hilton

© 2022 Hilton

© 2022 Hilton

The “SoCal Christmas” suite at Hilton San Diego Bayfront:

“Glam Christmas” suite at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World:

© 2022 Hilton

© 2022 Hilton

© 2022 Hilton

© 2022 Hilton

© 2022 Hilton

“This exciting partnership represents our commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality year-round and especially during our guests’ stays this holiday season,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, at Hilton. “Gathering to enjoy Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies is a beloved tradition for so many, and we’re delighted to collaborate with the network to bring the magic of the films into our suites to care for our guests with unforgettable experiences and make lasting holiday memories during their stay.”

The hotel notes that every night guests in all three locations can even partake in a themed Christmas tree lighting at 8 p.m.

You can book the suites beginning November 18 at 11 a.m. (EST.)

Stays are available from November 18 to the end of the year in Las Vegas and San Diego Bayfront. Rooms are available in Chicago until December 26.

Here is a link to book a stay.