CLEVELAND (WJW) — A city design review committee unanimously voted to move plans forward for a $100 million expansion and renovation plan at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The project would transform the current space, adding a new wing and 50,000 square feet.

The expansion would also create a community park between the Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center which would be free and open to the public.

The expansion would also allow for indoor concerts, private events, community events and educational programs, as well as large-scale traveling exhibits.

Every part of the existing building would be transformed and reimagined, including the main exhibit hall.

(Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

(Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

(Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

(Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

(Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

(Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

(Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

All this sounds like music to the ears of visitors.

“I think that’s great,” Marty Marion of Chardon said. “It’s something that it needs: More artifacts more music-related stuff in there.”

Tristan Cox is visiting for the first time from Minnesota. He likes the renderings but worries how it will be paid for.

“Yeah, nice plans,” Cox said. “I think it kind of depends on how they want to raise the money and if it would be good for the city or not.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame did not clarify how the funding would be gathered, but released a statement as part of a news release mentioning funding from the Ohio House General Revenue Budget in 2024.

We are honored to be included in the Ohio House of Representative’s FY2024 General Revenue Fund Budget. This critical support and public investment will fund much needed updates to improve public access to Lake Erie and accessibility to North Coast Harbor. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will create new outdoor community spaces and provide important public access to the lakefront in Downtown Cleveland. These spaces will host active programs with our community partners and also allow for free public use by Ohio residents. As an added benefit, our outdoor spaces will help improve storm water management while promoting green spaces. We look forward to the rest of the budget process and appreciate the support demonstrated by the Ohio House for this important project as we prepare to welcome our next 14 million visitors and continue to generate over $225 million per year in economic impact. Statement from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Kim Sivyer has visited several times and is a big fan. He thinks the expansion would be a breath of fresh air.

“It only took us a couple of hours to see what we wanted to see,” he said. “And I would have loved to spend more time, but we saw pretty much what we wanted to see. I would love to have an opportunity to see more, and the possibility of having concerts here in the venue is very exciting.”

The City Planning Commission still must approve the plan to issue a building permit. Members are scheduled to review the plan on May 19.

Construction is targeted for late summer or early fall.