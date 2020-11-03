PHOTOS: How are you spending Election Day?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – People started lining up more than an hour before the polls opened in Ohio.

More than 100 people were in line at the Wylie Athletic Center.

The first person in line at Maple Heights High School told us they arrived at 5:15 a.m.

People also started lining up early at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It’s being used as multiple precincts Tuesday.

It is illegal to share a picture of your ballot in Ohio.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says some boards of elections have set up selfie stations in lobbies.

