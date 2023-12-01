***Video above: Famous actors from Ohio.***

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Just in time for the holiday season, “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The 43-year-old actor, best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the 1990 Christmas classic, was joined by his longtime partner Brenda Song, two sons and friends and costars during the ceremony.

Macaulay Culkin, right, attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Catherine O’Hara, left, and Macaulay Culkin attends a ceremony honoring Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Catherine O’Hara, from left, Natasha Lyonne, Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Quinn Culkin, and Rory Culkin attend a ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Macaulay Culkin attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Macaulay Culkin, from left, Brenda Song, and son Dakota Song Culkin attend a ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Quinn Culkin, from left, Seth Green, Rory Culkin, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, and Paris Jackson attend a ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The occasion also served as a “Home Alone” reunion of sorts. Actress Catherine O’Hara, who portrayed Kevin’s mother in the films, gave a heartfelt and tearful speech honoring Culkin.

“The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving ‘Home Alone’ together is because of Macaulay Culkin,” O’Hara said. “Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you.”

Culken later took the podium and thanked everyone for their love and support, before wrapping up by saying, “in the spirit of the holiday season, I just want to say ‘Merry Christmas, ya’ filthy animals.'”

You can watch the full ceremony here.