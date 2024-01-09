*Attached video: WIndy conditions in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An active day of weather brought Northeast Ohio early morning snow, widespread rain and a lot of wind. Gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible.

Several Northeast Ohio counties are under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Those counties include Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull.

Of course, wind like this is expected to cause some damage. Fox 8 News has compiled photos from across the area.

Photos of wind damage in the area of East 236 Street in Euclid:

Narrows Road in Perry in Lake County:

Large limb between homes on Pratt Avenue in Cleveland:

The National Weather Service said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down, and power outages may result. Currently, thousands are without power in Northeast Ohio.

In an email to customers, FirstEnergy said it’s “on high alert and ready to tackle any challenges that may arise” with any potential service interruptions caused by the weather.

Click here for everything you need to know about current Northeast Ohio power outages.

If you have photos of weather damage in your area, please send them to tips@fox8.com with the location provided.