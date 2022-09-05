CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are working to identify two people believed to have stolen iPhones from a convenience store last month.
The man and woman were seen on surveillance camera footage in the Convenient Food Mart along Clark Avenue on Aug. 25. The man reportedly reached behind a counter and took two iPhones.
See stills posted to the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook page:
Anyone who recognizes the two suspects is urged to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217.