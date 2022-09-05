CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are working to identify two people believed to have stolen iPhones from a convenience store last month.

The man and woman were seen on surveillance camera footage in the Convenient Food Mart along Clark Avenue on Aug. 25. The man reportedly reached behind a counter and took two iPhones.

See stills posted to the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook page:



Shown here are two people believed to have stolen iPhones from a Convenient Food Mart along Clark Avenue in Cleveland on Aug. 25, 2022.



Anyone who recognizes the two suspects is urged to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217.