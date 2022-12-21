CHICAGO (WJW) — A man’s pet turtle helped him out during his recent wedding ceremony.

The nearly 25-year-old pet named Colors was a flower girl for her long-time owner Paul McDonald’s nuptials.

The turtle reportedly started down the aisle on her own before the groom picked her up for the rest of the journey. It’s unclear how many flowers she tossed out in her wake.

Photography by Lauryn

McDonald told FOX News he knew the pet was thrilled about her role in the wedding as she never went inside her shell.

Colors was the first gal in McDonald’s life, after he rescued her from a parking lot when he was 8 years old.

Congratulations to the happy family!