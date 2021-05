ARLINGTON, Va. (WJW) — Soldiers placed American flags at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery to honor our veterans this Memorial Day.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, this tradition, known as “Flags In,” began over 50 years ago.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – MAY 27: Service members place a small American flag in front of a grave site as part of the “Flags In” ceremony ahead of the Memorial Day weekend at Arlington National Cemetery on May 27, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. For the first time in 20 years, members from all joint services worked to place flags at each of the 260,000 headstones in the cemetery. The cemetery recently announced they would be relaxing the visitor restrictions imposed at the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic, which has affected ceremonies and traditions over the last year. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A flag is seen at a grave in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on May 27, 2021. – The Flags In tradition takes place ahead of Memorial Day which honors service members who died while serving in the military. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Soldiers from the 3rd US Infantry Regiment, the “Old Guard”, place miniature US flags at graves in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, on May 27, 2021. – The “Flags In” tradition takes place ahead of Memorial Day which honors service members who died while serving in the military. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” were tasked with placing the American flags.

Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard members also helped place the flags.