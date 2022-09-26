CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re less than 10 days until the Cleveland Cavaliers’ open up the preseason in Philadelphia.

The Cavs held their annual media day Monday, giving a first glimpse at the 2022-23 Cavs in their new uniforms.

The buzz from the Donovan Mitchell trade is still in full swing. Today was the first time we got to see him in the new uniform along with his new teammates.

He was out and about on the floor taking promotional pictures, hanging out with the team and chatting casually with the media.

Mitchell commented that he was shocked how many people were there covering the event. He said he didn’t have this in Utah.

The Cavs missed the playoffs by one game last year. Now, a year older and with the addition of Mitchell, you’d think this would add more pressure to the up and coming Cavs team.

The postseason is something Cedi Osman desperately wants. He and Kevin Love are the longest tenured guys on the team.

Last time the Cavs were in the playoffs was when Osman was a rookie in 2018. He had a busy off-season playing in the FIBA Euro Basketball League and getting married this summer. He and his wife are settling down and looking forward to the start of the season.

Fans will get to see them in action for the first time in the Wine & Gold scrimmage on Oct. 8. The season opener is Oct. 19 in Toronto.