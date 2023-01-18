Fire at S. Bellevue Avenue in Dover (Credit: Dover Firefighters IAFF Local 324 via Facebook)

DOVER, Ohio (WJW) — Crews worked to extinguish flames in a garage fire in Dover on Tuesday night.

Firefighters arrived in the 800 block on S. Bellevue Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire conditions from the one-story, detached garage with multiple exposure issues, according to a Facebook post.

The post says firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before flames spread to any nearby buildings.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.