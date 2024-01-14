CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — As winds howled to over 50 mph and wind chills plunged below zero area firefighters stopped an intense garage fire from jumping to the home.

Chardon Fire Chief Justin Geiss said the call came in just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived to find the garage and a pick-up truck fully engulfed in flames.

Despite high winds, Geiss said the fire was quickly brought under control with no fire damage “extending into the home and no one was injured,” he added.

Chardon Fire Department

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit. Thank you to Concord, Munson, Kirtland Fire Departments, and the Geauga Sheriff’s Office for your assistance,” Geiss said.