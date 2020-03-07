PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Columbia Ballroom event center

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) — The Columbia Station Fire Department has confirmed to FOX 8 that a blaze broke out at the Columbia Ballroom Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said they cannot provide any other details at this time.

A FOX 8 viewer has shared photos of the fire with us:

A fire at the Columbia ball room event center in Columbia Station this morning has just washed away the wedding plans for many couples.

Fire at a building in Columbia Center on Royalton Road

Columbia Ballroom is located on Royalton Road and is a popular destination for weddings, banquets and other receptions, according to their Facebook page.

The vendor has been creating memories for Northeast Ohioans since 1931.

FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this developing story as it becomes available.