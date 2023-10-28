CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dogs that bark for the home team got to experience the now annual Howl-O-Ween event at Cleveland Browns Stadium Saturday afternoon.

About 1,000 members of the Browns Barking Backers Fan Club, along with their owners, were able to peruse the stadium, eat sweet Halloween-themed treats and even meet live mascot SJ and his pals Muni and Stripes.

Take a look at the adorable photos below:

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

Those who are interested in signing up for the Barking Backers, which is free (but you can pay) and started last year, can find out more here.

The Cleveland Browns play in Seattle against the Seahawks Sunday at 4:05 p.m.