CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation needs the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a Cleveland bank on Friday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Citizens Bank, 5733 Broadway Avenue in Cleveland, according to a release from the Cleveland FBI.

The man reportedly approached the teller with a demand note, then fled on foot through the bank’s rear doors with an undisclosed amount of money.

(Photos courtesy of FBI Cleveland Division)

The suspect is described as a Black man in his twenties, standing about 6-foot-2.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446) or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). Tipsters can request anonymity.