PHOTOS: FBI releases surveillance pictures of suspects caught destroying businesses in downtown Cleveland

Editor’s Note: The video above was taken on May 30, 2020.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Hundreds of people marched in downtown Cleveland on May 30 to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Some in the group became violent and began looting businesses downtown.

The FBI wants your help identifying some of the people caught on camera destroying property.

Take a look at the photos and see if you can identify any of them.

Suspects in Cleveland Civil Unrest May 30

If you have information that can help the FBI, call (216)622-6842.

