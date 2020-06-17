PHOTOS: Euclid police looking for suspects connected to riot

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police have released photos of people they’re looking for in connection to a riot that happened at the Pla Mor Roller Skating Rink on June 5.

Police say several adults and juveniles face charges, and they’re looking for more suspects.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video of the scene that night.

It shows teens running in the skating rink parking lot and grocery store.

One teen falls and is repeatedly kicked.

“It got out of control,” said Captain Mitch Houser. “It turned into gang fights and group fights all over the parking lot. There were probably 150-200 kids and young adults.”

Two teens suffered injuries that night.

Police say people in the group also threw rocks and bottles at officers.

These are the people police are looking for in connection with the incident.







Euclid Police are attempting to identify these individuals in relation to the riot.

If you have information call police at (216)289-8505.

