Photos: East Cleveland police still looking for suspect in fatal gas station knockout

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police continue to investigate after a man was reportedly punched and knocked out at a gas station Saturday morning and later died.

Now police have issued photos of a man they consider a suspect in the homicide, as seen below:

Photo courtesy East Cleveland Police

Photo courtesy East Cleveland Police

Police are also looking for the following people for questioning:

Photo courtesy East Cleveland Police

Photo courtesy East Cleveland Police

Police said they arrived on scene around 3:15 a.m. at the Express Gas station on Euclid Avenue, after there were reports of a man down on the ground near the building. The victim was reportedly rushed to University Hospitals but was pronounced dead there.

Police said they were told the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another male inside the gas station and that the unidentified suspect punched the victim, knocking him out. Police told FOX 8 it appears the two did not know one another.

The victim was reportedly then dragged out of the building and was left on the ground, police said. The suspect reportedly left in a blue 2007-2012 Nissan Sentra.

Anyone who can identify the above individuals should reach out to detectives at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A $2,500 reward could be available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.