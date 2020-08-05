PHOTOS: Eagle captured soaring over Lake Erie as waterspout forms in the distance

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The sunrises over Lake Erie are always beautiful but today’s view was made even more captivating by a waterspout that formed.

Jeffrey Paul, who is a local photographer and runs the Facebook page “Through Jeff’s Eye Photography” captured the incredible scene.

He shared some of the images with us, including one of an eagle soaring high above with the waterspout off in the distance.

Courtesy of Through Jeff’s Eye Photography

Courtesy of Through Jeff’s Eye Photography

Courtesy of Through Jeff’s Eye Photography

Courtesy of Through Jeff’s Eye Photography

Courtesy of Through Jeff’s Eye Photography

Courtesy of Through Jeff’s Eye Photography

There have been a lot of waterspout sightings over the lake recently. Here are some photos sent in to us by FOX 8 viewers.

Courtesy of FOX 8 viewer

Courtesy of FOX 8 viewer

Courtesy of FOX 8 viewer

Courtesy of FOX 8 viewer

