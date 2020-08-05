PHOTOS: Eagle captured soaring over Lake Erie as waterspout forms in the distance

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The sunrises over Lake Erie are always beautiful but today’s view was made even more captivating by a waterspout that formed.
Jeffrey Paul, who is a local photographer and runs the Facebook page “Through Jeff’s Eye Photography” captured the incredible scene.
He shared some of the images with us, including one of an eagle soaring high above with the waterspout off in the distance.
There have been a lot of waterspout sightings over the lake recently. Here are some photos sent in to us by FOX 8 viewers.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Lakewood considering parklet permits for restaurants to help expand outdoor seating
- Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old boy
- Ohio’s coronavirus travel advisory updated to include states with highest positivity rates
- Ohio Liquor Control Commission holds hearing for Put-in-Bay bar cited for COVID-19 violations
- Terry Francona expected to rejoin Cleveland Indians in a few days