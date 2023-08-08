BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — Cleanup of a semi truck rollover on an Interstate 90 entrance ramp will take “several hours,” according to Bratenahl police.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m., as the truck was entering I-90 West from Eddy Road, according to Bratenahl police Sgt. Timothy O’Haire.

The driver of the truck, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by EMS workers. He was reportedly in stable condition, said Christopher Chapin, interim deputy commissioner of Cleveland EMS.

“The truck was not carrying hazardous materials and there is no risk to the public,” O’Haire wrote. “Officers are working to remove the truck but it may take several hours. During that time, people are asked to avoid the area.”