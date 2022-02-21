Photos: Dozens of animals saved from ice cold flood waters at Portage County farm

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of farm animals were saved from the icy cold waters of a flood in Portage County Friday morning.

After Thursday’s heavy rain, a creek in Palmyra flooded, putting the farm under water and its animals in danger, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Water Rescue Team.

During their first call of the year, the team says they saved a variety of farm birds from quails to chickens to ducks.

A crew member even led a donkey, up to her head in water, to safety.

The crew says the inflatable rescue boat deflated a little after a 20-minute trip in the 20-degree weather.

