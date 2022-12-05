WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) — More than 30 animals have been rescued from inhumane conditions at a home in the city.

Huron County humane agents and city police executed a search warrant at the home, rescuing 33 cats and kittens, a dog and a chicken, according to a Monday news release from the Huron County Humane Society.

(Photos courtesy of Huron County Humane Society)

All the animals were malnourished and had “varying degrees” of upper respiratory infections, and some animals had eye ulcers, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Agents referred the case to county prosecutors for possible criminal charges, according to the release.