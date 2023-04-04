NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump came to a New York City courtroom Tuesday for his arraignment on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

Trump flew into New York from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday and traveled by motorcade to the Manhattan courthouse from Trump Tower.

The Republican former president, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, has called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024. Trump’s lawyers have said the former president “did not commit any crime” and they will “vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”

Below are photos from the day’s events:

(Fox News) Onlookers and members of the media gather across the street from Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at the court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) A protester holds a sign depicting Former President Donald Trump among onlookers and members of the media outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Supporters of Former President Donald Trump gather in front of assembled media and onlookers outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is expected to travel to New York to face charges related to hush money payments. Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Police officers secure the perimeter outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Journalists gather across the street from Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Donald Trump supporter Fred Williams, 79, gets a fist bump from another supporter walking by after the former president exited Trump Tower, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Former President Donald Trump, second from right, arrives at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Demonstrators gather outside New York Supreme Court where former President Donald Trump is expected to appear, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Demonstrators gather outside New York Supreme Court where former President Donald Trump is expected to appear, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

