CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The city fire department’s water rescue team on Friday saved a dog trapped on the bank of a frigid river from turning into a “pup-sicle,” they said.

The city fire department’s battalion chief 1 was dispatched at about 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, after a good Samaritan reported the stuck dog — or “collied it in,” reads a pun-laden Tuesday, Jan. 17, post on the department’s Facebook page.

“On arrival, Chief 1 was met with quite a ruff situation and quickly found out that rescuing the pup with just himself and his driver was pretty far-fetched,” it reads. “With ambient temperatures of 25 degrees Fahrenheit and falling, Chief 1 knew his only paw-sible option was to dispatch our water rescue team.”

It’s unknown how long the dog was trapped on the riverbank, according to the post. No injuries were reported.

Stark County sheriff’s deputy Jon Barber on Wednesday told FOX 8 the dog, named Jax, slipped away from his owner, who couldn’t find him.

But Jax was microchipped, and able to be reunited with the owner, he said.