BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — First responders on Tuesday rescued a dog trapped by swift water at a local park.

A German shepherd chased a deer into the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation, then became stranded on a rock at Berea Falls, surrounded by fast-moving water, according to a news release from the Metroparks.

A Metroparks police dive team and responders from Berea Fire Department and Southwest Emergency Response Team used a ladder to cross the water and rescue the dog with a litter.

(Parma Fire Department)

(Parma Fire Department)

(Courtesy of H6 Photo)

(Courtesy of H6 Photo)

(Courtesy of H6 Photo)

(Parma Fire Department)

“The rescue was complicated with difficult access and rapid currents due to a recent rainfall,” reads a Wednesday Facebook post by the Parma Fire Department. “The dog and its owner were reunited safely.”

The dog’s family plans to personally thank the first responders on Thursday at the Metroparks police headquarters, said a Metroparks spokesperson.