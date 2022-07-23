CLEVELAND (WJW) — Paddle boarders and kayakers and people in unicorn innertubes took to the Cuyahoga River Saturday in celebration of clear waters and sunny skies in Cleveland.

This was the fourth year for the Blazing Saddles Paddlefest, which started to mark how far the Cuyahoga River has come since it infamously caught fire more than 50 years ago.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

More than 600 people from 15 states took part in this year’s event, which included floating and racing options. Organizers said the pandemic fueled interest in activities like kayaking as it’s a great way to spend a day outdoors and at a distance.

Following the day’s events, participants and the public alike were invited to Cleveland Metroparks’ Merwin’s Wharf greenspace for an after party.