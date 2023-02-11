CLEVELAND (WJW) — Despite the sunshine, make no mistake, the weather was still brisk Saturday in Tremont.

However, that didn’t stop folks from participating in the 10th annual Cupid’s Undie Run wearing only a minimal amount of clothing.

The revealing event — which raises research money for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors — started off with a brief race through the neighborhood and culminated in a party.

See photos from the event below:

