PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) – Say hello to the newest additions to the African Safari Wildlife Park!

Two mountain bongo calves were born at the park last month — with the first born on June 18 and the second on June 23.

Courtesy of African Safari Wildlife Park

According to park officials, these large antelope are native to the forests of Kenya, but due to poaching and habitat loss, there’s only about 100 left in the wild.

Mountain bongos are listed as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Guests can see the young calves as well as their mother, Maleficent, and father, Calvin, on the park’s drive-thru safari.

To celebrate the new babies, African Safari Wildlife is holding a “Baby Bongo Bash” on Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. Park officials will announce the calves’ names during the event.

Want to help gift the baby bongos with toys and other goodies? Check out the park’s Amazon wish list here.

Learn about the park’s conservation efforts here.