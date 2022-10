Two horses buried in mud (Credit: Polk Jackson Perry Fire District via Facebook)

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Several rescue crews in Ashland County helped pull two horses buried in the mud.

Photos shared by the Polk Jackson Perry Fire District show the moments the horses were rescued.

(Credit: Polk Jackson Perry Fire District) (Credit: Polk Jackson Perry Fire District) (Credit: Polk Jackson Perry Fire District)

It happened on Thursday at around 2:45 p.m. and took about and hour and half to get the horses back on their feet.

The department says the horses were able to walk away after the rescue.

The Town & Country Fire District and Sullivan Fire & Rescue Association assisted at the scene.