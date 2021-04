COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters battled a car fire in Hamilton County on Friday.

According to Colerain Township Fire, Unit 2 Captain Kaake and the Engine 25 crew responded to the call.

The car was completely destroyed during the blaze. However, no injuries were reported.

The fire department shared the following photos from the scene:

Courtesy: Alan Curl // Colerain Fire via Facebook

