LAS VEGAS (WJW) — One local couple’s wedding dreams came true Saturday when they got married on the 2022 NFL Draft stage in Las Vegas.

Exactly 364 days after Toby Kostner proposed to Briana McAllister on stage during last year’s draft in Cleveland, the two said their “I do’s” in front of a crowd decked out in their best football gear.

The couple from Perry, Ohio, are avid football fans, which only makes sense given their choice of venue. However, they chose to wear more traditional garb while on stage (as seen in the photos below).

Briana McAllister, left, and Toby Kostner have their wedding on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Toby reportedly roots for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Briana prefers the New Orleans Saints. Cheers to the happy couple!