PHOTOS: Cold temps, Lake Erie waves leave New York homes covered in ice

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — One New York community has a new frozen attraction to dazzle both locals and visitors alike.

Take a look at these ice-covered houses viewers have spotted at Hamburg’s Hoover Beach! The strong winds felt across western New York on Thursday resulted in the waters of Lake Erie blowing ashore, encasing parts of the land in ice.

These houses are some of the more noticeable examples of these feats of nature:

(Photo courtesy of Lise Kreuder)

(Photo courtesy of Ed Mis)

However, underneath all that ice, residents say they have to worry about damage to their homes. Erosion over the past few big storms has caused Lake Erie to creep ever closer to properties.

WIVB spoke with homeowner Lise Kreuder, who said Hoover Beach needs a breakwall sooner rather than later. Last month, the Hamburg town supervisor announced the town would be applying for newly available FEMA funds in 2020 that could help pay for a breakwall or other protective measures for the beleaguered neighborhood.

Hamburg also received media attention for nature’s other frozen masterpieces, like ice piles and the carcicle.