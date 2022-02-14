Photos: Cleveland police need help to identify man found dead in sewer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police seek to identify man found dead in sewer (Credit: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have released photos that might help someone identify the man found dead in a sewer days ago.

Investigators say it appears that one tattoo indicates the victim has a sister named “Bridget” and another tattoo has the name “Te’naizhai.”

  • Credit: Cleveland police
  • Credit: Cleveland police

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District workers were performing an inspection near 16404 Euclid Ave. when they discovered a decomposing body on Feb. 2. Police say the victim was shot in the chest. 

A person of interest has not been identified and this matter remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.  Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.  A cash reward may be available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral