Photos: Cleveland police need help to identify man found dead in sewer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have released photos that might help someone identify the man found dead in a sewer days ago.

Investigators say it appears that one tattoo indicates the victim has a sister named “Bridget” and another tattoo has the name “Te’naizhai.”

Credit: Cleveland police

Credit: Cleveland police

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District workers were performing an inspection near 16404 Euclid Ave. when they discovered a decomposing body on Feb. 2. Police say the victim was shot in the chest.

A person of interest has not been identified and this matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward may be available.