CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland woman just celebrated an incredible milestone — her 105th birthday — and two police officers made sure it was a memorable one.

Cleveland officers met Ms. Cody back in April, when worried neighbors and friends asked them to check on her. Not only she was OK, but officers also learned that Ms. Cody was getting ready for her 105th birthday on the Fourth of July.

According to the Cleveland Police Fourth District, Officer Vaden set a reminder in her phone, making sure to visit Ms. Cody on her special day.

When the day finally came, Officer Vaden and Officer Brown surprised Ms. Cody with flowers and balloons.

Courtesy of Cleveland Police Fourth District

“To America, 1776 is a very important year. But to the Fourth District, 1918 along with 1776 is important as well,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Happy Birthday, Ms. Cody. You became family to us today.”

According to the department, Ms. Cody said the secret to a long life has been hard work.