[Editor’s Note: In the video above Kickin’ it with Kenny checks out what’s new at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the birth of a new baby monkey!

The white-faced saki monkey was born this week, according to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The zoo says, “This is the third successful birth for mom, Lopez and dad, Luis.”

Pictures of the new baby show the little one snuggled close to its mama.

Baby White-Faced Saki Monkey at PCA on April 26, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Baby White-Faced Saki Monkey at PCA on April 26, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Baby White-Faced Saki Monkey at PCA on April 26, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Baby White-Faced Saki Monkey at PCA on April 26, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Zoo officials say, “Baby saki monkeys love to hang onto mom in their early stages so be sure to look closely on your next visit to the Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building!”

There’s been no word yet on if the baby is male or female.

Earlier this year, the zoo celebrated the birth of another monkey – a baby swamp monkey – that was born on February 13, 2023.

Find out more about the zoo, located at 3900 Wildlife Way, right here.